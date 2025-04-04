Left Menu

Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Icon Manoj Kumar

Iconic actor Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87, leaving the Indian film industry in mourning. Known for his patriotic roles, Kumar's contributions as an actor, director, and producer made him a legendary figure. His death prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow celebrities and fans.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:50 IST
The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of Manoj Kumar, an actor whose work left an indelible mark on cinema. Kumar passed away early Friday at the age of 87, due to heart-related complications, at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Upon hearing the somber news, celebrities including veteran actor Dharmendra visited Kumar's residence to pay their last respects. Dharmendra fondly recalled their early days in the industry together, sharing cherished memories.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad, now part of Pakistan, Kumar became known as "Bharat Kumar" for his roles in films that celebrated national pride. His most notable works include Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. As a director, Kumar's debut film Upkar (1967) won critical acclaim, alongside hits like Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974). Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, reflecting on his father's legacy, expressed gratitude for the public's support during this difficult time.

