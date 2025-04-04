Sonali Bendre Behl's 'A Book of Books': A Celebration of Reading

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl is set to release her new publication, 'A Book of Books', on April 23, as announced by HarperCollins India. The book offers 'thirteen reasons why everyone should read' and targets individuals passionate about books, illuminating why reading is vital and should start early.

'A Book of Books' serves not only as a guide with reading recommendations for children, young adults, and adults across various genres but also as a journal and companion in discovering the world of literature. Bendre articulates the transformative power of stories and her aspiration to cultivate a love for reading in others.

Having founded 'Sonali's Book Club', a digital community celebrating books, Bendre leverages her passion and experience to deliver a book celebrating literature. HarperCollins India is delighted to publish a work that encourages readers to explore the profound impact of reading and the worlds that unfold beyond a book's cover.

