Left Menu

Sonali Bendre Behl's 'A Book of Books': A Celebration of Reading

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl's latest book, 'A Book of Books', discusses the importance of reading and offers recommendations for all age groups. It aims to inspire a lifelong love for books and shares insights into how reading can connect, heal, and inspire individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:51 IST
Sonali Bendre Behl's 'A Book of Books': A Celebration of Reading
Book
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl is set to release her new publication, 'A Book of Books', on April 23, as announced by HarperCollins India. The book offers 'thirteen reasons why everyone should read' and targets individuals passionate about books, illuminating why reading is vital and should start early.

'A Book of Books' serves not only as a guide with reading recommendations for children, young adults, and adults across various genres but also as a journal and companion in discovering the world of literature. Bendre articulates the transformative power of stories and her aspiration to cultivate a love for reading in others.

Having founded 'Sonali's Book Club', a digital community celebrating books, Bendre leverages her passion and experience to deliver a book celebrating literature. HarperCollins India is delighted to publish a work that encourages readers to explore the profound impact of reading and the worlds that unfold beyond a book's cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025