Manoj Kumar: Cinematic Patriot Who Immortalized Indian Values

Manoj Kumar, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, transitioned from romantic dramas to patriotic films, cementing his legacy. Notable works include 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. His movies often explored themes of national pride and social issues, resonating deeply with the Indian populace.

Updated: 04-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:52 IST
Manoj Kumar, an esteemed name in Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a rich legacy of films that resonated with audiences through patriotic zeal and social commentary. Though initially known for roles in romantic dramas, Kumar's shift to films with nationalistic themes truly defined his career.

Some of his most iconic works include 'Shaheed', where he portrayed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and 'Upkar', his directorial debut inspired by the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan. These films, rich in patriotic sentiment, elevated Kumar beyond the status of a romantic hero, marking him as a storyteller deeply connected to Indian cultural values.

In addition to his acting prowess, films like 'Purab Aur Paschim' offered scathing critiques of cultural identity crises faced by Indians abroad. Kumar's contributions through films like 'Roti Kapda Aur Makan' also highlighted economic disparities, making his work both a cinematic and social movement that continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

