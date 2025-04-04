Remembering a Cinema Legend: The Legacy of Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, hailed as a 'true cinema legend,' has died at the age of 87. Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema are cherished by many, including notable stars like Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar, who remembered him as both a talented artist and a dear friend.

Kumar was renowned for his patriotic films that dominated Bollywood during the late 1960s and 1970s, focusing on themes of love, unity, and social issues. His films such as 'Upkar,' 'Purab Aur Paschim,' and 'Kranti' left an indelible impact on audiences, intertwining national pride with compelling storytelling.

Celebrity tributes poured in, celebrating Kumar's legacy as a storyteller and patriot. Devgn credited him for shaping his family's journey in cinema, while Salman Khan and Aamir Khan praised his unforgettable contributions. As the film industry mourns his loss, Kumar's influence and artistry continue to resonate with generations.

