Left Menu

Cinema Icon Manoj Kumar Remembered: A Patriotic Legacy

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota and actor Dheeraj Kumar express deep sorrow over the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic film roles. Kumar's influence extended beyond acting, leaving a legacy of national pride celebrated by leaders and fans alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST
Cinema Icon Manoj Kumar Remembered: A Patriotic Legacy
Anup Jalota, Dheeraj Kumar (Image source/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry mourns the loss of the legendary actor and filmmaker, Manoj Kumar, whose death was announced today. Revered devotional singer Anup Jalota shared his sorrow, calling Kumar his 'Godfather' in the industry. Jalota credited Kumar for spotlighting his singing career with the film 'Shirdi Ke Sai Baba' and praised Kumar's role in awakening patriotism among Indians.

Kumar, honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, was fondly remembered by Jalota during Kumar's award ceremony in Delhi. He expressed how the Dadasaheb Phalke Award reflected Kumar's immense contribution to the film industry, celebrating his impactful journey and nationwide recognition.

Actor and filmmaker Dheeraj Kumar expressed his admiration for Manoj Kumar's multifaceted talents and fondly remembered working with him on several films, including 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' and 'Kranti.' Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad, Kumar became an emblem of Indian cinema, renowned for his patriotic roles and significant contributions as a director and producer. His notable films include 'Upkar' and 'Purab Aur Paschim,' which continue to inspire national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025