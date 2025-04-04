Cinema Icon Manoj Kumar Remembered: A Patriotic Legacy

The film industry mourns the loss of the legendary actor and filmmaker, Manoj Kumar, whose death was announced today. Revered devotional singer Anup Jalota shared his sorrow, calling Kumar his 'Godfather' in the industry. Jalota credited Kumar for spotlighting his singing career with the film 'Shirdi Ke Sai Baba' and praised Kumar's role in awakening patriotism among Indians.

Kumar, honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, was fondly remembered by Jalota during Kumar's award ceremony in Delhi. He expressed how the Dadasaheb Phalke Award reflected Kumar's immense contribution to the film industry, celebrating his impactful journey and nationwide recognition.

Actor and filmmaker Dheeraj Kumar expressed his admiration for Manoj Kumar's multifaceted talents and fondly remembered working with him on several films, including 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' and 'Kranti.' Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad, Kumar became an emblem of Indian cinema, renowned for his patriotic roles and significant contributions as a director and producer. His notable films include 'Upkar' and 'Purab Aur Paschim,' which continue to inspire national pride.

