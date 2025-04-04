Strengthening Ties: Modi and Thai Royals Celebrate Shared Heritage

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at the Dusit Palace on Friday. The discussions centered on strategies to strengthen the multifaceted relationship between Thailand and India.

The leaders emphasized their shared cultural heritage, exemplified by the recent transfer of Lord Buddha relics from India to Thailand. This initiative has fostered deeper people-to-people connections, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi concluded his Bangkok visit, gifting the King a Sarnath Buddha statue and presenting cultural artifacts to other Thai leaders.

These gifts, which included a traditional brocade silk shawl and dokra brass sculptures, celebrated India's rich artistic heritage. These symbolic gestures underscored the enduring cultural bonds between the nations, enhancing bilaterally shared appreciation for craftsmanship and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)