New Allegations Surface: The Controversial Case Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Federal prosecutors have intensified the legal battle against Sean "Diddy" Combs by adding two new charges to the hip-hop mogul's indictment. The charges, unveiled last Friday, elaborate on allegations that Combs was involved in sex trafficking as recently as last year.

Details of the superseding indictment allege that the influential music star used force, fraud, or coercion to compel individuals, including a woman referred to as Victim-2, to engage in commercial sex acts between 2021 and 2024. The indictment accuses Combs, who remains incarcerated at a Brooklyn federal jail, of transporting victims, including commercial sex workers, during this period.

The new charges escalate the gravity of the initial allegations, which include racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, to a total of five counts. Combs, who continues to plead not guilty, argues through his legal team that the charges are unfounded and seeks their dismissal ahead of his upcoming trial in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)