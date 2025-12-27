Punjab's Drug War: Strides and Successes in Combating Narcotics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a noteworthy achievement in the state's battle against narcotics, revealing over 85,000 drug smugglers have been arrested in the past three and a half years.

Since the government took office in 2022, tackling the drug menace has been paramount, with around 63,000 cases filed against drug traffickers. Mann highlighted the reliance on rigorous enforcement, thorough investigations, and the elimination of political interference as pivotal in producing tangible results.

The launch of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative in 2025 marked significant strides, registering over 30,000 FIRs and apprehending 40,302 smugglers. The state's strategy encompasses enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention, successfully reclaiming large drug quantities and disrupting financial flows. Moreover, public engagement through the 'SAFE Punjab' WhatsApp Chatbot has fostered a collaborative effort, enhancing trust and efficacy in curbing the flow of narcotics.

