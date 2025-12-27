Left Menu

Heartbreaking Loss in Canadian Healthcare: Accountability Demanded

The death of Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian-origin man, following an eight-hour wait at a Canadian hospital, has sparked outrage. His wife demands hospital accountability, questioning possible negligence or racism. The incident highlights broader concerns about the Canadian healthcare system's capacity and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:56 IST
Heartbreaking Loss in Canadian Healthcare: Accountability Demanded
  • Country:
  • Canada

The tragic death of Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian-origin accountant, after an eight-hour wait at Edmonton's Grey Nuns Hospital, has ignited calls for accountability. His wife, Niharika, is vocal, pressing for answers regarding potential negligence in his care.

On December 22, Prashant sought urgent medical attention at the hospital for severe chest pains. Despite an initial ECG and blood pressure check, he was kept waiting and tragically succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest soon after being admitted to the treatment area.

The incident has fueled criticism of Canada's healthcare system, with a spotlight on the lack of hospital infrastructure and adequate patient management. Community leaders have voiced concerns over recurring issues, though ruling out racial bias, and emphasized systemic inefficiencies as contributing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025