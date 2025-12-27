Scheib's Breathtaking Comeback: A Remarkable Victory on Home Snow
Julia Scheib clinched her third World Cup giant slalom victory of the season in Semmering, overcoming a challenging course and fierce competition. Despite trailing initially, she rallied to finish first. Camille Rast secured second and Sara Hector took third amidst dramatic spills, including a crash by leader Alice Robinson.
In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, Austria's Julia Scheib secured her third World Cup giant slalom title of the season in Semmering on Saturday. Despite trailing at the halfway point, Scheib completed her second run with an impressive overall time of one minute and 56.46 seconds.
Switzerland's Camille Rast finished in second place, while Sweden's Sara Hector nabbed third. The race was fraught with drama, as 19 skiers failed to complete their run and leader Alice Robinson crashed out early.
The local Austrian crowd was elated as Scheib emerged victorious on home turf, edging out Rast by 0.14 seconds. Meanwhile, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin now leads the overall rankings, 114 points ahead of Robinson.
