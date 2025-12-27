Scheib's Breathtaking Comeback: A Remarkable Victory on Home Snow

In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, Austria's Julia Scheib secured her third World Cup giant slalom title of the season in Semmering on Saturday. Despite trailing at the halfway point, Scheib completed her second run with an impressive overall time of one minute and 56.46 seconds.

Switzerland's Camille Rast finished in second place, while Sweden's Sara Hector nabbed third. The race was fraught with drama, as 19 skiers failed to complete their run and leader Alice Robinson crashed out early.

The local Austrian crowd was elated as Scheib emerged victorious on home turf, edging out Rast by 0.14 seconds. Meanwhile, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin now leads the overall rankings, 114 points ahead of Robinson.