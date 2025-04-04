Left Menu

Prince Andrew's Entanglement with Alleged Chinese Spy Revealed

Released documents from Britain's semi-secret immigration court suggest Prince Andrew attempted to rebuild his reputation by associating with a suspected Chinese spy, Tengbo Yang, following a disastrous BBC interview in 2019. Royal aide Dominic Hampshire's statement indicates ongoing concerns about Andrew's future in royal duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:11 IST
Prince Andrew's Entanglement with Alleged Chinese Spy Revealed
Prince Andrew
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising turn, Britain's semi-secret immigration court unveiled documents on Friday linking Prince Andrew to a suspected Chinese spy, Tengbo Yang.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission disclosed a witness statement from Dominic Hampshire, a royal aide involved in facilitating meetings between the Duke of York and the Chinese businessman. The disclosure followed appeals by media outlets advocating public interest.

Hampshire's statement revealed internal doubts about Andrew's reputation post-2019's infamous BBC interview, indicating the royal household's contemplation of options away from royal duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025