Prince Andrew's Entanglement with Alleged Chinese Spy Revealed

In a surprising turn, Britain's semi-secret immigration court unveiled documents on Friday linking Prince Andrew to a suspected Chinese spy, Tengbo Yang.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission disclosed a witness statement from Dominic Hampshire, a royal aide involved in facilitating meetings between the Duke of York and the Chinese businessman. The disclosure followed appeals by media outlets advocating public interest.

Hampshire's statement revealed internal doubts about Andrew's reputation post-2019's infamous BBC interview, indicating the royal household's contemplation of options away from royal duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)