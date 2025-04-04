Blockbuster Beginnings: How 'Jaws' Reshaped the Summer Movie Season

In June 1975, 'Jaws' swam into theaters and changed movie history, establishing the summer blockbuster formula still used today. The shark thriller was heavily marketed, leading to massive success and altering how movies are scheduled. 'Jaws' ushered in a new era of summer cinema, creating a seasonal tradition of blockbuster releases.

Now, Hollywood packs its most ambitious films between May and September. This period generates about 40% of the annual box office in the U.S. and Canada. However, despite optimism for this summer reversing downward trends in ticket sales, cinemas face stiff competition from popular streaming services.

At CinemaCon, studios unveiled their major summer offerings, betting on both original films and sequels. Features include Marvel's 'Thunderbolts,' a new 'Superman,' and 'Jurassic World: Rebirth.' Hollywood hopes to regain momentum amid economic concerns affecting consumer discretionary spending.

