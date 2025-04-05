Left Menu

Controversial Book Purge at US Naval Academy

The US Naval Academy removed nearly 400 books promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion from its library following directives from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, amidst the Trump administration's campaign against DEI programs. The move has sparked controversy and questions from lawmakers and citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:07 IST
Controversial Book Purge at US Naval Academy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Naval Academy has sparked controversy by removing nearly 400 library books that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. This decision follows directives from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and aligns with efforts by the Trump administration to eliminate DEI content from federal agencies, sparking public outcry.

Among the removed titles are Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and other works on racism, gender, and LGBTQ+ issues. The removal, which affects a range of influential literature, marks a significant step in a broader campaign to align federal institutions with executive orders against DEI teachings.

This purge, executed days before a scheduled visit from Hegseth, has drawn criticism from lawmakers and citizens alike. Questions remain about the extent of involvement by Pentagon officials, with similar reviews possibly extending to other military academies. Officials, including those from West Point and the Air Force Academy, continue to assess compliance with executive mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025