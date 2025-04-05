Controversial Book Purge at US Naval Academy

The US Naval Academy has sparked controversy by removing nearly 400 library books that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. This decision follows directives from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and aligns with efforts by the Trump administration to eliminate DEI content from federal agencies, sparking public outcry.

Among the removed titles are Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and other works on racism, gender, and LGBTQ+ issues. The removal, which affects a range of influential literature, marks a significant step in a broader campaign to align federal institutions with executive orders against DEI teachings.

This purge, executed days before a scheduled visit from Hegseth, has drawn criticism from lawmakers and citizens alike. Questions remain about the extent of involvement by Pentagon officials, with similar reviews possibly extending to other military academies. Officials, including those from West Point and the Air Force Academy, continue to assess compliance with executive mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)