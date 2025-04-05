Controversy Surrounding Anil Deshmukh's Revealing Book

Supriya Sule, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has raised allegations against the state government for potentially considering a ban on the book 'Diary of Home Minister' penned by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Sule, who represents Baramati in Parliament, revealed that the book contains numerous sensational disclosures related to Deshmukh's tenure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. These include allegations of a Rs 100 crore bribe demand and details of explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia.

Sule cautioned the government against suppressing freedom of expression by banning the book. She insisted that although attempts to stifle the truth might be persistent, the truth will ultimately triumph over all efforts to silence it.

(With inputs from agencies.)