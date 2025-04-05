Celebrating Heritage: A Marathon to Remember in Odisha
The Odisha government organized a marathon part of 'Odia Pakhya' celebrations, starting at Khandagiri caves and ending at Kalinga Studio square. Participants included youth, cultural activists, and dignitaries like Ekamra MLA Babu Singh. The event celebrated Odisha's cultural heritage, promoting unity, fitness, and tradition.
- Country:
- India
The state of Odisha witnessed a vibrant marathon as part of the 'Odia Pakhya' (fortnight) celebrations, showcasing unity and cultural pride. The marathon, which kicked off at the historic Khandagiri caves and concluded at Kalinga Studio square, witnessed diverse participation from enthusiastic citizens including youth, cultural activists, and notable dignitaries.
Among those present were Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and renowned personalities like senior politician Priyadarshi Mishra, Jagannath Pradhan, and film actor Sabyasachi Mishra. Minister for Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services, and Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized the celebration's significance in promoting Odisha's rich heritage.
The fifth day of 'Odia Pakhya' festivities witnessed the 'Aitihya Ganadouda' (Guest Marathon), which not only fostered a sense of fitness and unity but also paid homage to the timeless legacy of Odisha. Adding to its charm, cultural performances, traditional cuisine, and community bonding enriched the event, while participants captured memories by sharing selfies from Khandagiri on the official website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- marathon
- celebration
- heritage
- culture
- Khandagiri
- community
- tradition
- unity
- fitness
ALSO READ
Explosion in South Goa's Ammunition Warehouse Shocks Community
Kokborok Script Controversy: A Community's Fight for Linguistic Identity
Tragic Loss: 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Community Demands Justice
Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes BJP Over Culture and Conduct
Columbia University Addresses Jewish Community Concerns Amid Federal Scrutiny