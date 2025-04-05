Bollywood Bids Tearful Farewell to Iconic Patriot, Manoj Kumar

The Indian film fraternity gathered with heavy hearts on Saturday to pay their last respects to Manoj Kumar, a revered figure in Indian cinema. The veteran actor and filmmaker was laid to rest with state honors at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many.

Among those who mourned Kumar's demise were industry stalwarts who reflected on his unwavering passion for filmmaking. Actor Prem Chopra, a frequent collaborator, recounted Kumar's commitment to his craft, stating, "He would spare no expense to achieve the perfect shot, such was his dedication."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also recognized Kumar's indelible influence on his career, recalling the invaluable guidance and inspiration he provided. Music composer Anu Malik lauded Kumar's contributions, emphasizing his films' societal impact and the enduring lessons they offer.

The ceremony saw the presence of Bollywood luminaries including Amitabh Bachchan and family, who joined others in saluting Kumar's decorated coffin, draped in the Indian national flag. Born Harikrishan Goswami, Kumar carved a niche as "Bharat Kumar," his films like Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim instilling patriotism.

Beyond acting, Kumar's prowess as a director and producer earned accolades including the National Film Award. His works ignited pride and unity across the nation. Kumar passed away at 87 due to age-related ailments, with tributes from leaders like PM Narendra Modi commemorating his powerful legacy of patriotism through cinema.

