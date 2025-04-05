Creative Edge: Devangana Dash Wins Coveted Oxford Bookstore Cover Prize

Illustrator Devangana Dash has clinched the 10th edition of the prestigious Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize for her remarkable design of 'Conversations with Aurangzeb'. The announcement was made during a glitzy ceremony at the India Habitat Centre on Saturday where Dash was presented with a trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Dash's award celebrates the importance of design in the literary world, especially in an era dominated by visual content. Her sentiment underscores the need for initiatives that value the craft of bookmaking and the essential dialogues that drive creative processes. Two other designers, Samar Bansal and Sharanya Kunnath, were also lauded for their exceptional graphic skills.

The event further unveiled the longlist for this year's Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize, featuring 11 books known for their artistic innovation. The celebrated titles include 'Colours of Devotion' and 'F.N. Souza: The Archetypal Artist', emphasizing the diversity and dynamism within India's design community.

