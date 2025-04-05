Left Menu

Biplab Goswami Defends Originality of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Biplab Goswami refutes claims that the plot of the film 'Laapataa Ladies' was plagiarized from the 2019 Arabic short, 'Burqa City.' He maintains the film's originality, detailing its extensive development and registered story ideas since 2014, while emphasizing classic storytelling elements of mistaken identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:12 IST
Biplab Goswami Defends Originality of 'Laapataa Ladies'
Film
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of plagiarism, Biplab Goswami has staunchly defended the originality of the film 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The movie, which has drawn parallels to the 2019 Arabic short 'Burqa City', is described by Goswami as an original piece that integrates classic storytelling techniques.

Backed by thorough research, the film reflects themes of social impact and gender dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025