Biplab Goswami Defends Originality of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Amid allegations of plagiarism, Biplab Goswami has staunchly defended the originality of the film 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The movie, which has drawn parallels to the 2019 Arabic short 'Burqa City', is described by Goswami as an original piece that integrates classic storytelling techniques.

Backed by thorough research, the film reflects themes of social impact and gender dynamics.

