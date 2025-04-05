Biplab Goswami Defends Originality of 'Laapataa Ladies'
Biplab Goswami refutes claims that the plot of the film 'Laapataa Ladies' was plagiarized from the 2019 Arabic short, 'Burqa City.' He maintains the film's originality, detailing its extensive development and registered story ideas since 2014, while emphasizing classic storytelling elements of mistaken identities.
Amid allegations of plagiarism, Biplab Goswami has staunchly defended the originality of the film 'Laapataa Ladies'.
The movie, which has drawn parallels to the 2019 Arabic short 'Burqa City', is described by Goswami as an original piece that integrates classic storytelling techniques.
Backed by thorough research, the film reflects themes of social impact and gender dynamics.
