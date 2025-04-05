Left Menu

Sunny Deol Returns in Action-Packed 'Jaat' with Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Deol headline 'Jaat,' a mass-appeal film featuring the hit track 'Sorry Bol.' The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, also stars Randeep Hooda. It promises thrilling action and is set for a multi-language release on April 10.

Urvashi Rautela (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Urvashi Rautela expressed excitement about her forthcoming film 'Jaat,' featuring Sunny Deol. In a conversation with ANI, she discussed the song 'Sorry Bol' and hailed the movie as a mass entertainment piece.

'The trailer has garnered positive reactions, and the song 'Sorry Bol' stands out. It's a film that will appeal nationwide,' Rautela conveyed, expressing gratitude to the audience. 'I am thankful for the appreciation of our film's numbers and the team's efforts in presenting me prominently,' she added.

Bollywood icon Sunny Deol gears up to captivate his audience with an action-centric role in 'Jaat,' alongside stars like Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna. A trailer launch event in Jaipur witnessed attendance from Deol and others at the Raj Mandir Cinema.

The trailer showcases a fierce confrontation between Deol's character and Randeep Hooda's antagonist. The film aims to bridge audiences from North and South India with Sunny's iconic 'dhaai kilo ka haath' dialogue, previously memorable in 'Damini.' 'The North knows its power; now it's South India's turn,' quipped Sunny, leaving fans nostalgic.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film is slated for an April 10 release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Deol's return to high-octane cinema awaits eager fans. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

