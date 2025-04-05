Music University Rocked by Allegations Against Professor

In a recent incident at Raja Man Singh Sangeet aur Kala Vishwavidayala, female students have leveled serious allegations against a male professor. Accused of sending inappropriate messages, the students have escalated the matter to the local Superintendent of Police, demanding swift action.

The case has prompted university officials to form an inquiry committee to delve into these allegations. Vice Chancellor Professor Smita Sahastrabuddhe confirmed that the committee will hear from all parties before submitting a comprehensive report.

Meanwhile, the student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has stepped in, with leader Himanshu Shrotriya noting that complaints were lodged on March 26. The professor is alleged to have made late-night calls and sent messages to students on WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)