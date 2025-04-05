Left Menu

Music University Rocked by Allegations Against Professor

Female students at Raja Man Singh Sangeet aur Kala Vishwavidayala have accused a male professor of sending obscene messages. The students have approached the Superintendent of Police for action. The university's vice chancellor has initiated an inquiry to investigate the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:30 IST
Music University Rocked by Allegations Against Professor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Raja Man Singh Sangeet aur Kala Vishwavidayala, female students have leveled serious allegations against a male professor. Accused of sending inappropriate messages, the students have escalated the matter to the local Superintendent of Police, demanding swift action.

The case has prompted university officials to form an inquiry committee to delve into these allegations. Vice Chancellor Professor Smita Sahastrabuddhe confirmed that the committee will hear from all parties before submitting a comprehensive report.

Meanwhile, the student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has stepped in, with leader Himanshu Shrotriya noting that complaints were lodged on March 26. The professor is alleged to have made late-night calls and sent messages to students on WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025