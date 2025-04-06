Cambodian Journalists Threatened by Trump's Media Order
Cambodian journalists Vuthy Tha and Hour Hum, facing deportation after Trump's executive order on the US Agency for Global Media, strive to continue their objective news reporting. The order endangers many journalists, potentially sending them back to oppressive regimes where their safety is at risk.
- Country:
- United States
Cambodian journalists Vuthy Tha and Hour Hum, who sought refuge in the U.S. to provide unbiased news to their homeland, are now at risk of deportation. This follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that significantly impacts the government-funded US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
The USAGM supports outlets like Radio Free Asia, through which the journalists aim to deliver unfiltered news to regions with restricted press freedoms. Trump's directive threatens their legal status, triggering concerns for their safety should they be forced to return to Cambodia.
A coalition of human rights organizations and media advocacy groups is urging U.S. Congress to intervene, highlighting that over 80 journalists in similar situations could face dire consequences if deported. Legal actions are underway as journalists strive to safeguard their rights and continue their crucial work.
