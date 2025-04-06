Ram Navami Rallies: Between Faith and Politics in West Bengal

Amid a politically charged atmosphere, Ram Navami celebrations unfolded across West Bengal, featuring high-profile rallies involving key figures from both the BJP and TMC. The festivities, while steeped in religious fervor, operated under a cloud of heightened security, as the state braces for next year's assembly polls.

Among the prominent participants was Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, who laid the foundation stone for a new Ram temple in Nandigram. In a bid to influence the political narrative, these events saw the convergence of faith and politics, as both parties aimed to consolidate their support bases.

Authorities deployed over 6,000 police personnel, using drones and CCTVs to monitor the 2,500 rallies scheduled statewide. This security measure was necessary to avert potential flare-ups, reflecting past communal tensions and the current volatile mix of political and religious motivations driving the gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)