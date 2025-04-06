Inspiration from Lord Ram: Discipline, Patience, and Empowerment
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Lord Ram's life as a beacon of discipline and patience. Addressing devotees at Gorakhnath Temple during Ram Navami, he emphasized reverence for feminine power and highlighted government initiatives for women's empowerment, urging the public to uphold gender equality.
During a gathering at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the inspirational life of Lord Ram, highlighting his teachings of discipline and patience in challenging scenarios.
Celebrating Ram Lalla's birth anniversary, Adityanath noted the festive ambiance in Ayodhya, with ceremonies across temples, and underscored the importance of Lord Ram's ideals in every sphere of life.
Emphasizing feminine reverence within the sanatan tradition, he also highlighted government efforts for women's empowerment like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, urging societal commitment to gender equality.
