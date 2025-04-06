Inspiration from Lord Ram: Discipline, Patience, and Empowerment

During a gathering at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the inspirational life of Lord Ram, highlighting his teachings of discipline and patience in challenging scenarios.

Celebrating Ram Lalla's birth anniversary, Adityanath noted the festive ambiance in Ayodhya, with ceremonies across temples, and underscored the importance of Lord Ram's ideals in every sphere of life.

Emphasizing feminine reverence within the sanatan tradition, he also highlighted government efforts for women's empowerment like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, urging societal commitment to gender equality.

