Radiant Ritual: Surya Tilak Ceremony Illuminates Ram Navami Festivities

The Surya Tilak ceremony held at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Ram Navami celebrated the auspicious event with grandeur and devotion. This symbolic ritual, performed at noon, saw devotees enthralled as the sun's rays illuminated Lord Ram's image, a moment of deep religious and cultural resonance.

As crowds assembled to partake in the joyous occasion, the ceremonial 'abhishek' of Lord Ram was conducted. Devotees around the world who could not attend in person were not left out, as the event was streamed live, allowing them to witness the sacred proceedings remotely.

Amid heightened security and elaborate arrangements, the celebration encapsulated the spirit of unity and devotion. Government officials ensured safety and accessibility, while religious leaders highlighted the ceremony's significance in promoting cultural harmony and spiritual dedication among the faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)