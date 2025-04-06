Reimagining Nanda Raj Jat Yatra: Towards a Sustainable Pilgrimage

The Centre for Environment and Development has urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to devise an eco-friendly strategy for the next Nanda Raj Jat Yatra.

Founded by Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Chandi Prasad Bhatt, the Centre emphasizes the need for sustainable practices for this significant pilgrimage, held once every 12 years.

Om Prakash Bhatt, the managing trustee, in his communication with the Chief Minister, highlighted the environmental impact observed during the 2014 yatra. The congregation of over 60,000 devotees in delicate Bugyals led to ecological damage and waste accumulation.

The high-altitude pilgrimage's last four stages traverse sensitive Himalayan flora and fauna. Bhatt calls for pre-planned measures, including capacity assessment, regulated participant numbers, and wildlife protection guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)