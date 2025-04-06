Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Spiritual Visit to Tirumala Temple

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna made his first visit to the revered Tirumala temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

At the temple's Mahadwaram, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, including Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, greeted the CJI with traditional honours and Vedic chants, as detailed in a TTD press release.

Following the darshan, the CJI was bestowed with Sesha Vastram and Vedic blessings, and received Theertha Prasadam along with a laminated photo of the deity. Justice Khanna also visited the Sri Padmavati Amma temple in Tiruchanur, participating in special prayers with his wife.

