Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Spiritual Visit to Tirumala Temple

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna visited Tirumala temple, offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Welcomed with traditional honours by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials, he received sacred blessings and gifts. He also paid a visit to Sri Padmavati Amma temple in Tiruchanur with his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna made his first visit to the revered Tirumala temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

At the temple's Mahadwaram, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, including Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, greeted the CJI with traditional honours and Vedic chants, as detailed in a TTD press release.

Following the darshan, the CJI was bestowed with Sesha Vastram and Vedic blessings, and received Theertha Prasadam along with a laminated photo of the deity. Justice Khanna also visited the Sri Padmavati Amma temple in Tiruchanur, participating in special prayers with his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

