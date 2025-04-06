Optical Brilliance: Surya Tilak Ceremony at Ram Mandir
The 'Surya Tilak' ceremony, held at Ram Mandir, utilized an advanced tilak mechanism on the temple's third floor. Developed with CSIR-CBRI and IIA Bengaluru, it focuses sunlight onto the Ram Lalla idol on Ram Navami. The optical system includes enhancements for precision and cyclical adjustments.
The Surya Tilak ceremony, an annual event at the Ram Mandir, took place using an upgraded mechanism on the temple's third floor. According to Dr. S K Panigrahi from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, this year's setup featured a refined optical design.
Unlike the previous year's temporary arrangement, this year's ceremony included an advanced system incorporating additional lenses, ensuring precise sunlight focus on the Ram Lalla idol at noon on Ram Navami day. The project accounts for the varying solar positions each year.
In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, CBRI developed this mechanism. Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt. Ltd. was instrumental in the fabrication, with contributions from CSIR-CBRI and IIA scientists.
