Controversy Erupts Over RSS Song at Temple Event

A controversy emerged after the RSS 'gana geetham' was sung at a temple event managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, leading to political backlash from the Congress. Allegations include RSS symbols being displayed, sparking demands for immediate action from temple authorities, given the political sensitivity of the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:33 IST
A political storm has brewed in Kottukkal following the performance of the RSS 'gana geetham' during a temple festival organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The opposition Congress has demanded stringent measures in response to the incident.

Reports indicate that the contentious song was rendered by a professional music troupe during a 'gana mela' at the temple in the early hours of Sunday. Allegations have also surfaced concerning the erection of RSS flags on the temple grounds, as noted by the local police.

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, expressed deep concern over the political undertones at the temple, highlighting that a Kerala High Court ruling prohibits the use of temple premises for political activities. Despite a complaint being filed by a temple advisory committee member, no formal case has been initiated by the Kadakkal police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

