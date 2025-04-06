Controversy Erupts Over RSS Song at Temple Event

A political storm has brewed in Kottukkal following the performance of the RSS 'gana geetham' during a temple festival organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The opposition Congress has demanded stringent measures in response to the incident.

Reports indicate that the contentious song was rendered by a professional music troupe during a 'gana mela' at the temple in the early hours of Sunday. Allegations have also surfaced concerning the erection of RSS flags on the temple grounds, as noted by the local police.

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, expressed deep concern over the political undertones at the temple, highlighting that a Kerala High Court ruling prohibits the use of temple premises for political activities. Despite a complaint being filed by a temple advisory committee member, no formal case has been initiated by the Kadakkal police.

(With inputs from agencies.)