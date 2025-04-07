Daring Rescue: Lost Trekkers Saved at Maharashtra's Peb Fort
Seven trekkers, including girls from Mumbai, were rescued after losing their way at Peb fort in Maharashtra. The rescue was conducted by police along with a local group after one trekker managed to contact them. The group was eventually guided to safety following several hours of uncertainty.
Seven adventurers, trekking at Peb Fort in Raigad district, Maharashtra, found themselves lost and in distress on Sunday. This comes after the group, hailing from Mumbai's Powai, misjudged their trail amidst the dense forest surrounding the historic location.
The police revealed that the group, which included several girls, had ventured to the popular site near Neral, about 80 km away from Mumbai. However, as darkness approached, they realized they could not retrace their steps back to safety.
In a swift response, a member of the group contacted authorities, resulting in a collaborative rescue mission between law enforcement and a local rescue organization. Their coordinated efforts successfully led the group back to safety after several anxious hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
