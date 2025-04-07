Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Lost Trekkers Saved at Maharashtra's Peb Fort

Seven trekkers, including girls from Mumbai, were rescued after losing their way at Peb fort in Maharashtra. The rescue was conducted by police along with a local group after one trekker managed to contact them. The group was eventually guided to safety following several hours of uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 00:14 IST
Daring Rescue: Lost Trekkers Saved at Maharashtra's Peb Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven adventurers, trekking at Peb Fort in Raigad district, Maharashtra, found themselves lost and in distress on Sunday. This comes after the group, hailing from Mumbai's Powai, misjudged their trail amidst the dense forest surrounding the historic location.

The police revealed that the group, which included several girls, had ventured to the popular site near Neral, about 80 km away from Mumbai. However, as darkness approached, they realized they could not retrace their steps back to safety.

In a swift response, a member of the group contacted authorities, resulting in a collaborative rescue mission between law enforcement and a local rescue organization. Their coordinated efforts successfully led the group back to safety after several anxious hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025