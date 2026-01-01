Left Menu

Horrific Attack in Maharashtra: Molestation Accused Allegedly Sets Victim's Husband Ablaze

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, the husband of a molestation victim was allegedly set ablaze by the accused, who was out on bail, and his relatives. The victim is in critical condition, and the accused have been arrested. Tensions remain high in the area.

A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nanded district, where a man was severely injured after allegedly being set on fire by a molestation case accused and his relatives, authorities reported on Thursday.

The horrifying event occurred in the early hours of December 29 in Naigaon tehsil's Bendri village. The alleged perpetrator, Santosh Madhavraoo Bendrikar, was out on bail after being arrested for the alleged molestation of a woman on December 22.

On December 29, Bendrikar and his kin reportedly confronted the victim's husband, setting him ablaze as he tended to his buffaloes. Currently hospitalized with severe burns, the victim's situation has heightened tensions in the area, prompting a visit by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shyam Panegaonkar. All suspects have been arrested and remanded in police custody.

