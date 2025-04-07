Pedro Pascal's Battle: Navigating Reality and Reel in 'The Last of Us'

Pedro Pascal, the leading actor in the acclaimed American post-apocalyptic drama 'The Last of Us', has opened up about the psychological challenges he faces due to the role. According to a report by People Magazine, Pascal admitted difficulty in distinguishing between the emotional struggles of his character, Joel, and his own life experiences.

During a recent press conference, Pascal shared his connection with the character's fiercely protective nature, notably mirroring his own real-life attributes. He remarked, 'I'm pretty fiercely protective. I'm protective of the people that I love. And I think that's probably the main component that I relate to,' as cited by People Magazine.

The actor acknowledged the mental toll associated with portraying Joel, stating, 'It's this experience, more than any I've had. It's hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel. In a way that isn't very healthy.' Pascal's revelations come ahead of the hit show's second season on HBO, set to premiere April 13, 2025, featuring new action-packed adventures based on the popular video game series.

