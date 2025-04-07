Cordelia Cruises Expands Fleet with Iconic Norwegian Vessels

Cordelia Cruises has announced an ambitious expansion with the acquisition of the Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The deal will enable Cordelia to more than double its current capacity.

This strategic move is poised to broaden cruise options for Indian travelers, as highlighted by Cordelia Cruises President and CEO Jurgen Bailom, who expressed excitement about ushering in a new era of grander, more immersive cruise holidays.

The deployment timelines and destinations for the new fleet additions will be unveiled soon. The expansion is expected to facilitate a mix of domestic and international routes, enhancing the cruising experience with longer itineraries and increased frequency.

