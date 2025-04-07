Rajesh Unni Receives India's Prestigious Maritime Honor

In a momentous recognition of his contributions to the maritime industry, Rajesh Unni, founder of Synergy Marine Group, has been bestowed with the National Maritime Varuna Award. This accolade, hailed as India's highest individual recognition within the sector, underscores Unni's transformative impact on the nation's maritime landscape.

The prestigious award was presented by Shyam Jagannathan, the Director General of Shipping, during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations in Mumbai. This event, held annually on 5 April, lauds outstanding figures who have molded the future of maritime activities in India.

Expressing his gratitude, Unni highlighted the immense potential of India's maritime professionals, emphasizing their capabilities beyond just operating ships. Synergy Group stands as a testament to this belief, offering comprehensive ship management services and setting benchmarks in Indian-flagged vessel management.

(With inputs from agencies.)