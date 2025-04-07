Left Menu

Rajesh Unni Receives India's Prestigious Maritime Honor

Synergy Marine Group's founder, Rajesh Unni, has been honored with the National Maritime Varuna Award, India's top accolade in the maritime industry, for his significant contributions. The award was presented during the National Maritime Day in Mumbai, celebrating his company's leadership in ship management and maritime solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:42 IST
Rajesh Unni Receives India's Prestigious Maritime Honor
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous recognition of his contributions to the maritime industry, Rajesh Unni, founder of Synergy Marine Group, has been bestowed with the National Maritime Varuna Award. This accolade, hailed as India's highest individual recognition within the sector, underscores Unni's transformative impact on the nation's maritime landscape.

The prestigious award was presented by Shyam Jagannathan, the Director General of Shipping, during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations in Mumbai. This event, held annually on 5 April, lauds outstanding figures who have molded the future of maritime activities in India.

Expressing his gratitude, Unni highlighted the immense potential of India's maritime professionals, emphasizing their capabilities beyond just operating ships. Synergy Group stands as a testament to this belief, offering comprehensive ship management services and setting benchmarks in Indian-flagged vessel management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025