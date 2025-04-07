Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi Brings 'Ground Zero' to Life: The Untold BSF Saga

Emraan Hashmi shares his experience of portraying BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in the film 'Ground Zero', which chronicles Dubey's extraordinary role in the 2001 Parliament and Akshardham attacks. Hashmi emphasizes the 'filmy' nature of the true events and valor of BSF heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:17 IST
Emraan Hashmi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Emraan Hashmi expressed his intrigue upon learning about BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's astonishing true story, describing it as more cinematic than any movie. Hashmi portrays Dubey in the upcoming film 'Ground Zero', which highlights Dubey's role in tracking the mastermind behind major terrorist attacks.

The film, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, showcases BSF officer Dubey, who led a mission disrupting Jaish-e-Mohammed's infrastructure after the 2001 attacks on the Indian Parliament and Gujarat's Akshardham Temple. During a press event, Hashmi described meeting the real Dubey and called his tale 'stranger than fiction'.

Hashmi expressed his surprise at the lack of media coverage regarding the operation, despite Dubey's receipt of the Kirti Chakra for bravery. He noted the film, directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, blends action, drama, and an emotional core at its heart. 'Ground Zero', featuring actors Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, is set for an April 25 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

