Tragedy Strikes: Drunk TV Director's Reckless Drive in Kolkata

In a tragic incident on Monday, Siddhanta Das, a TV serial director, allegedly drove under the influence, causing mayhem in a south Kolkata marketplace. The errant vehicle killed one person and injured eight others.

Police reports suggest Das had been drinking heavily at a party the previous night with Shriya Basu, an executive producer. The event reportedly took place at South City Mall's popular pub, from where they departed under the influence.

Protests erupted among local actors and directors, with prominent figures like Mamata Shankar condemning the incident. Following the crash, locals assaulted both Das and Basu, highlighting public outrage towards reckless behavior by influential individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)