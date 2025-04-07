Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Drunk TV Director's Reckless Drive in Kolkata

A TV serial director, Siddhanta Das, allegedly drove his car while intoxicated, crashing through a marketplace in south Kolkata. The incident resulted in one death and injured eight others. Das and executive producer Shriya Basu were involved, with Basu granted bail. Outrage among local industry figures followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Drunk TV Director's Reckless Drive in Kolkata
accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, Siddhanta Das, a TV serial director, allegedly drove under the influence, causing mayhem in a south Kolkata marketplace. The errant vehicle killed one person and injured eight others.

Police reports suggest Das had been drinking heavily at a party the previous night with Shriya Basu, an executive producer. The event reportedly took place at South City Mall's popular pub, from where they departed under the influence.

Protests erupted among local actors and directors, with prominent figures like Mamata Shankar condemning the incident. Following the crash, locals assaulted both Das and Basu, highlighting public outrage towards reckless behavior by influential individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025