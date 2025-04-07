Left Menu

Pakistan Facilitates Religious Unity with Over 6,500 Visas for Indian Pilgrims

The Pakistan High Commission issued more than 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival in April, demonstrating a commitment to religious unity. Pilgrims will visit significant religious sites, underlining Pakistan's ongoing efforts to promote cultural understanding as per the 1974 religious protocol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan High Commission has approved over 6,500 visas for Indian pilgrims set to partake in the Baisakhi festival hosted in Pakistan from April 10 to 19. This initiative is part of the longstanding Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines established in 1974.

The festival will see Indian pilgrims visiting sacred sites such as Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. This move underscores an effort to enhance cross-border religious and cultural ties.

According to Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, the issuance of these visas serves to promote harmony and understanding between different cultures and religions. He assured that Pakistan will continue to support such pilgrimages in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

