Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Stepping Away from 'Scream' Amidst Franchise Turmoil

Jenna Ortega clarifies her departure from the 'Scream' franchise, distancing herself from scheduling conflict rumors. Her decision came amid controversies involving co-star Melissa Barrera's exit due to inflammatory comments. The franchise, experiencing significant changes, has welcomed back original screenwriter Kevin Williamson to direct the next installment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:46 IST
Jenna Ortega (Image source: Instagram/ @jennaortega). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Jenna Ortega has refuted initial claims that her departure from the 'Scream' franchise was due to scheduling conflicts. Ortega, known for her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 and 2023 'Scream' films, left the franchise amidst significant upheaval.

In November 2023, it was reported that her exit followed fellow actress Melissa Barrera's removal from 'Scream 7' after Barrera criticized Israel in social media posts. Ortega revealed her departure was influenced by this fallout, expressing reservations about moving forward without the original team and directors she cherished working with.

Amidst Barrera's exit for alleged antisemitic remarks, 'Scream 7' director Christopher Landon also stepped away, citing a tumultuous production environment. The franchise is set to continue under the direction of Kevin Williamson, who returns to helm the series, promising the return of Neve Campbell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

