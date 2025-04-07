Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick: A 35-Year Journey from Awkward Beginnings to Enduring Love

Celebrated actor Kevin Bacon reminisces about the unconventional beginnings of his relationship with wife Kyra Sedgwick, as revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show. The couple, who have been married for over 35 years, first met during the production of Lemon Sky in 1988.

During the show, Bacon recounted an anecdote from their past, when Kyra was 12 and he was 19, illustrating an awkward initial encounter. 'I was buying a sandwich in the deli around the corner,' Bacon shared, recalling young Kyra approaching him after a play and his subsequent, albeit unintentional, 'misogynistic' response.

Despite their rocky start, Bacon and Sedgwick married the same year they worked on Lemon Sky and are now proud parents to Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33. According to reports, the couple's journey showcases the evolution of their enduring partnership over three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)