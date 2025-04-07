Left Menu

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick: A 35-Year Journey from Awkward Beginnings to Enduring Love

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's marriage has spanned more than 35 years. They met on the set of Lemon Sky and reminisced about their early days on The Drew Barrymore Show. Initially, Sedgwick didn't like Bacon due to a past interaction when she was 12, but they managed to cultivate a lasting relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:41 IST
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick: A 35-Year Journey from Awkward Beginnings to Enduring Love
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick (Image source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Celebrated actor Kevin Bacon reminisces about the unconventional beginnings of his relationship with wife Kyra Sedgwick, as revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show. The couple, who have been married for over 35 years, first met during the production of Lemon Sky in 1988.

During the show, Bacon recounted an anecdote from their past, when Kyra was 12 and he was 19, illustrating an awkward initial encounter. 'I was buying a sandwich in the deli around the corner,' Bacon shared, recalling young Kyra approaching him after a play and his subsequent, albeit unintentional, 'misogynistic' response.

Despite their rocky start, Bacon and Sedgwick married the same year they worked on Lemon Sky and are now proud parents to Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33. According to reports, the couple's journey showcases the evolution of their enduring partnership over three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025