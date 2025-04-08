Left Menu

Yoga's Towering Tribute: A Serenade of Peace at One World Trade Center

A special yoga session marked the countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga at New York's One World Trade Center. Hosted by the Indian Consulate, the event symbolized peace and resilience atop the iconic building, attended by Indian diaspora members and yoga enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the heart of New York, the World Trade Center hosted a significant yoga session to launch the 75-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga. Organized by the Consulate General of India, this event marked a fusion of history and wellness.

The tranquil yet powerful session unfolded on the 102nd floor of One World Observatory, with breathtaking views over Manhattan and New Jersey. Led by Ruchika Lal of the Art of Living Foundation, it brought together Indian diaspora members, yoga enthusiasts, and practitioners in a shared celebration of health and harmony.

Consul General Binaya Pradhan emphasized the building's symbolism of resilience and hope. As the countdown continues, various yoga events will take place across the U.S., highlighting yoga's unifying power and concluding in grand celebrations on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

