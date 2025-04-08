Prime Video Casts Rising Stars for 'Legally Blonde' Prequel 'Elle'

Prime Video's much-anticipated series 'Elle,' a prequel to the iconic 'Legally Blonde,' has announced exciting new additions to its cast. According to Deadline, actors Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, and Logan Shroyer will join previously announced cast members in bringing the story to life. Zac Looker, known for his role in 'Geek Girl,' is set to portray an Elle Woods classmate passionate about social issues. Jessica Belkin, famous for her work in 'American Horror Story: Hotel,' will play Madison, Elle's best friend, while Logan Shroyer, from 'This Is Us,' takes on the role of Josh, Madison's cousin and Elle's love interest.

The series delves into Elle Woods' formative high school years, offering fans a glimpse into the experiences that shaped her into the determined and confident character beloved in the original 'Legally Blonde' films. Set against a backdrop of adolescent challenges and triumphs, the series promises to expand the rich tapestry of Elle's world. Among the ensemble, Lexi Minetree steps into the spotlight, marking her first lead role as young Elle Woods, with June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott portraying her parents.

As Variety reports, the production is formally underway, with seasoned showrunners Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries at the helm. Olivia Witherspoon's participation as an executive producer via her company, Hello Sunshine, adds an extra layer of expertise. The series, a collaboration between Amazon MGM and Hello Sunshine, continues the legacy of the 'Legally Blonde' franchise that began in 2001 and remains a cultural touchstone, inspiring sequels and even a Broadway musical. Fans of Elle Woods have much to look forward to as the new chapter unfolds with this fresh take on her early years.

(With inputs from agencies.)