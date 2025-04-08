Left Menu

Remembering Manoj Kumar: A Bollywood Legend's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the death of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar. Known for his patriotic films, Kumar passed away on April 4. PM Modi praised Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema, emphasizing their lasting impact on patriotism and cultural pride. Kumar's work continues to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:49 IST
Remembering Manoj Kumar: A Bollywood Legend's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Manoj Kumar (Photo/instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of the iconic filmmaker and actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on the morning of April 4. In a heartfelt letter to Kumar's wife, Shashi Gowami, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Kumar's immense contributions to Indian cinema and his dedication to patriotism.

Written in Hindi, the letter conveyed Modi's condolences to Kumar's family and well-wishers during their time of grief. He highlighted the profound impact of Kumar's films, which celebrated India's cultural heritage and instilled pride in the nation. The Prime Minister fondly remembered his interactions with the legendary figure, whose work he believes will continue to inspire future generations.

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), became an emblematic figure in the Indian film industry during the 1960s and 1970s. Known as "Bharat Kumar" for his roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed, Kumar also made notable contributions as a director and producer. His directorial success began with Upkar, which won the National Film Award, and continued with hits like Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025