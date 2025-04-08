Remembering Manoj Kumar: A Bollywood Legend's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of the iconic filmmaker and actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on the morning of April 4. In a heartfelt letter to Kumar's wife, Shashi Gowami, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Kumar's immense contributions to Indian cinema and his dedication to patriotism.

Written in Hindi, the letter conveyed Modi's condolences to Kumar's family and well-wishers during their time of grief. He highlighted the profound impact of Kumar's films, which celebrated India's cultural heritage and instilled pride in the nation. The Prime Minister fondly remembered his interactions with the legendary figure, whose work he believes will continue to inspire future generations.

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), became an emblematic figure in the Indian film industry during the 1960s and 1970s. Known as "Bharat Kumar" for his roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed, Kumar also made notable contributions as a director and producer. His directorial success began with Upkar, which won the National Film Award, and continued with hits like Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

