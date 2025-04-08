Sunny Deol Advocates for Entertainment Over Labels

Actor Sunny Deol is encouraging audiences to enjoy his new film 'Jaat' without labeling it as a religious movie. During a promotional event in Delhi, Deol, alongside co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, assured that the film's creators have no agenda to uplift or degrade any community.

Deol expressed that people often become sensitive about labeling films and emphasized that cinema should represent the love that is shared throughout the country. He highlighted the importance of cinema as a feel-good experience rather than a platform for categorization or division.

The veteran actor, who identifies as a 'director's actor,' stressed adherence to the director's vision to ensure authentic storytelling. 'Jaat,' directed by Gopichand Malineni, is set to release on April 10 under People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)