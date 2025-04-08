Supreme Court Orders Eviction to Protect Historic 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali'

The Supreme Court has ordered the eviction of encroachments around the historic 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' monument, stepping in to preserve the integrity of this crucial Lodhi-era relic.

The court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to vacate its engineering department office space within two weeks and hand it over to the Land and Development Office. This decision is part of broader efforts to safeguard the monument from the unauthorized occupation that has prevailed for over six decades.

Furthermore, the Defence Colony Resident Welfare Association is required to pay Rs 40 lakh as compensation for its prolonged unauthorized use of the site. The challenge of historic preservation was underscored by Justice Amanullah's criticism of the RWA's conduct, emphasizing the need for stringent protection of such structures.

