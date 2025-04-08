Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Eviction to Protect Historic 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali'

The Supreme Court directed the removal of encroachments around the 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' monument, with the MCD to vacate its office space. A residents' association must pay Rs 40 lakh for unauthorized occupation. The court also mandated the restoration of the site as a protected heritage structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:10 IST
Supreme Court Orders Eviction to Protect Historic 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered the eviction of encroachments around the historic 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' monument, stepping in to preserve the integrity of this crucial Lodhi-era relic.

The court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to vacate its engineering department office space within two weeks and hand it over to the Land and Development Office. This decision is part of broader efforts to safeguard the monument from the unauthorized occupation that has prevailed for over six decades.

Furthermore, the Defence Colony Resident Welfare Association is required to pay Rs 40 lakh as compensation for its prolonged unauthorized use of the site. The challenge of historic preservation was underscored by Justice Amanullah's criticism of the RWA's conduct, emphasizing the need for stringent protection of such structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025