Tragedy Strikes Santo Domingo Nightclub: Roof Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded early Tuesday when the roof of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people. More than 100 others were injured, and rescue teams are vigorously searching the rubble for any remaining survivors.

Director of the Center of Emergency Operations, Juan Manuel Méndez, confirmed ongoing search efforts at the Jet Set club, expressing hope that some victims might still be alive under the debris. Among the injured is renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time of the collapse.

President Luis Abinader has committed all rescue agencies to work tirelessly in assisting those affected by the disaster. He has been present at the scene, supporting families searching for their loved ones. The cause of the collapse remains undisclosed as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)