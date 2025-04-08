Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Santo Domingo Nightclub: Roof Collapse Claims Lives

A nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, resulted in at least 15 deaths and over 100 injuries. Rescue efforts are ongoing with hopes of finding survivors in the debris. President Abinader is actively monitoring the situation, and the cause of the collapse remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded early Tuesday when the roof of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people. More than 100 others were injured, and rescue teams are vigorously searching the rubble for any remaining survivors.

Director of the Center of Emergency Operations, Juan Manuel Méndez, confirmed ongoing search efforts at the Jet Set club, expressing hope that some victims might still be alive under the debris. Among the injured is renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time of the collapse.

President Luis Abinader has committed all rescue agencies to work tirelessly in assisting those affected by the disaster. He has been present at the scene, supporting families searching for their loved ones. The cause of the collapse remains undisclosed as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

