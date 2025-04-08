Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Roof Collapse at Dominican Republic Nightclub

In the early hours of Tuesday, a roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals and injuries to more than 120 others, local authorities reported.

Rescue efforts are underway, with emergency teams tirelessly working to locate potential survivors still trapped in the rubble. Governor Nelsy Cruz of Montecristi is among the deceased, while famed merengue singer Rubby Pérez was injured during his performance at the venue.

President Luis Abinader has been actively monitoring the situation, expressing his condolences via social media and visiting the site to provide support to affected families. The cause of the collapse remains unknown as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)