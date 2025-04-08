Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Roof Collapse at Dominican Republic Nightclub

A devastating roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, claimed at least 18 lives and injured over 120 on Tuesday. Authorities continue rescue operations, as President Abinader oversees the response. Prominent individuals, including Governor Nelsy Cruz and singer Rubby Pérez, were among those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Roof Collapse at Dominican Republic Nightclub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals and injuries to more than 120 others, local authorities reported.

Rescue efforts are underway, with emergency teams tirelessly working to locate potential survivors still trapped in the rubble. Governor Nelsy Cruz of Montecristi is among the deceased, while famed merengue singer Rubby Pérez was injured during his performance at the venue.

President Luis Abinader has been actively monitoring the situation, expressing his condolences via social media and visiting the site to provide support to affected families. The cause of the collapse remains unknown as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025