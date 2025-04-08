Sid Sriram Unveils 'Sivanar': A Global Symphony

Sid Sriram has once again captivated the music world with the release of his latest project, 'Sivanar'. This music video, filmed at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Kuala Lumpur during the Thaipusam festival, was launched on April 3.

'Sivanar' represents the first release in a strategic endeavor by Warner Music India (WMI) and Sriram to promote non-film Indian language music, showcasing its rich heritage on the global stage.

WMI has announced its commitment to transforming the artistic and business ecosystem in India, emphasizing artist management, live performances, and brand collaborations to further talent development.

(With inputs from agencies.)