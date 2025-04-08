Record-Breaking Visas for Sikh Pilgrims: Pakistan Welcomes Over 6,700 Visitors for Baisakhi

In a historic move, the Pakistani government has issued 6,751 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the upcoming Baisakhi festival. This figure marks a significant increase from the usual limit of 3,000 visas, as stipulated in the Pakistan-India Religious Protocol Agreement of 1974.

The additional visas were granted following a special request by Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Evacuee Trust Property Board, according to ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar. The Sikh pilgrims are scheduled to arrive via the Wagah Border on April 10, and the main festival ceremony will take place at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib on April 14.

This extension of hospitality highlights the deep cultural and religious ties between the countries. The Pakistani authorities have ensured all necessary facilities for the pilgrims, including air-conditioned transport and secure accommodations. The pilgrims will conclude their visit and return to India on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)