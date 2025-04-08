Left Menu

Anticipation Grows for Action-Packed 'Jaat'

The film 'Jaat,' starring Randeep Hooda, Sunny Deol, and Viineet Kumar Siingh, promises high-octane action and deep emotions. The cast and crew reflect on their roles and experiences as the cinematic spectacle, directed by Gopichand Malineni, prepares to release in multiple languages on April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:33 IST
Randeep Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the release date of the eagerly awaited film 'Jaat' approaches, anticipation is mounting around its star-studded cast, featuring Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Sunny Deol. Scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, the film promises to deliver electrifying performances in an action-packed cinematic extravaganza.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' is poised to dazzle audiences with its blend of high-octane action and compelling drama. Speaking to ANI, Randeep Hooda, who portrays the antagonist Rana Tunga, shared insights into the film's title and the cultural significance of the term 'Jaat.'

Explaining the unique narrative of 'Jaat,' Hooda stated, "In the movie, 'Jaat' represents more than a community or ethnicity; it's an emotion. Known for valor, justice, and patriotism, the Jat people embody various virtues. Although I initially longed to portray a Jat character, Sunny Deol's stellar role altered my perspective, and I embraced my part as Rana Tunga."

(With inputs from agencies.)

