Sikh Leadership Calls Former Jathedar to Account

The five Sikh high priests have summoned the former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib to appear before them, following complaints of religious misconduct. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj stated that Giani Iqbal Singh must clarify his position at the Akal Takht before participating in any religious events.

Updated: 08-04-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The leadership of the Sikh community, represented by the five high priests, has issued a directive to the former religious leader of Takht Patna Sahib, Giani Iqbal Singh, to present himself for questioning over allegations of religious misconduct.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, head priest at Akal Takht, announced that without providing a clarification at the Akal Takht, Singh will remain excluded from participating in any religious gatherings or events.

This move underscores the seriousness with which the Sikh community is addressing the complaints and maintaining religious integrity within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

