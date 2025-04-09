Behind the Baseline: The Journey of Tennis Ballkids

The realm of tennis is set to receive a fresh perspective with 'Ballkids,' a documentary spotlighting the essential yet often overlooked roles of ball boys and girls during the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia has announced that the 65-minute film will debut on May 3 at the Gold Coast Film Festival. Filmed at the 2023 and 2024 Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne Park, 'Ballkids' offers a glimpse into the lives of those who form an integral part of ensuring the event's smooth progression.

Produced by Run Wild Productions in association with Mischief Media, and narrated by comedian-actor Celia Pacquola, the documentary dives into the challenging selection and training processes faced by these young enthusiasts.

