Behind the Baseline: The Journey of Tennis Ballkids

The documentary 'Ballkids' highlights the crucial role of ball boys and girls at the Australian Open. It reveals the intense selection process from over 3,000 candidates, emphasizing the resilience and teamwork required. Narrated by Celia Pacquola, it showcases these unsung heroes amid high-pressure tennis tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:30 IST
The realm of tennis is set to receive a fresh perspective with 'Ballkids,' a documentary spotlighting the essential yet often overlooked roles of ball boys and girls during the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia has announced that the 65-minute film will debut on May 3 at the Gold Coast Film Festival. Filmed at the 2023 and 2024 Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne Park, 'Ballkids' offers a glimpse into the lives of those who form an integral part of ensuring the event's smooth progression.

Produced by Run Wild Productions in association with Mischief Media, and narrated by comedian-actor Celia Pacquola, the documentary dives into the challenging selection and training processes faced by these young enthusiasts.

